ED is politically influenced by BJP: Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on arrest of Partha Chatterjee

Firhad Hakim (in white) | ANI Twitter

After Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was sent to two-day ED custody in school jobs scam, the ruling party Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammmed the central probe agency alleging that it is politically influenced by the BJP.

Bengal minister Firhad Hakim at a press conference speaking over Partha's arrest said, "If Suvendu Adhikari is saying that a lot of things are going to be found in the future even before ED is giving any statement then it means that ED is politically influenced by BJP." "In today's situation, it seems like ED is being run by BJP," he said.

Hakim also assured that TMC will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict adding that the party will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in the party or in govt.

"We're watching the situation and have faith in judiciary," he said.

The Bankshall Court in Kolkata granted two days Enforcement Directorate custody to Chatterjee. However, he has developed heart pain and will be admitted to SSKM hospital.

Chatterjee developed heart pain and earlier today demanded "proper medical facilities" if ED's custody is granted, Chatterjee's lawyer Somnath Mukherjee had told the media persons in Kolkata.

ED arrested Chatterjee following the raids by the central probe agency which seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

Notably, the arrests were made at Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata. The ED team was at the spot since yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, ED officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari and several others and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee.

Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.