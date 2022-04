The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 57.45 crores belonging to Atlas Jewellery Pvt Ltd and its Directors M.M. Ramachandran and Indira Ramachandran in Rs 242.40 crores bank loan fraud case that occurred between 2013 and 2018, the agency tld ANI.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:34 PM IST