ED attaches assets worth Rs 12 cr of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The attached properties include three residential houses, one at Gupkar Road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg, and one at Bhatindi in Jammu; commercial buildings at posh Residency Road area of Srinagar, ED said.