ED Arrests AAP Leader Deepak Singla In Money Laundering Case Linked To Bank Loan Fraud | X

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla in an alleged money laundering case following searches in Delhi and Goa, officials said.

Singla was a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Vishwas Nagar assembly seat in Delhi. He was raided by the ED in 2024 too as part of an investigation.

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The money laundering case is a fallout of a bank loan fraud.

Singla was put under arrest after the searches led to the alleged recovery of incriminating documents, the officials said.

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