ED action against Rahul Gandhi: Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh try to gherao Raj Bhawan | FPJ Photo

Raipur: The members of Congress party in Chhattisgarh including leaders irked from the summons sent former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and alleged atrocities carried out by Delhi Police on party workers staged a one-day protest in Raipur on Thursday.

Apart from displaying strength in front of Ambedkar statue at Ghadichowk in Raipur, the demonstrators tried to gather at Governor House. However, the heavy deployment of security personnel at the gates of Raj Bhawan foiled the attempts of protestors to sneak into Raj Bhawan.

Later, a delegation composed of MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, Mohan Markam and others met the Governor at Raj Bhawan.

Congressmen alleged that BJP is playing vendetta politics and demanded action in the case so that justice will prevail.

Congress party leaders said on Friday they will carry out rallies in block headquarters against increased atrocities of the BJP government at the Centre.

Minister Shiv Daharia threatened that Congress will take revenge against the baseless charges put on Rahul and its national leaders.

Apart from it, the protesters threatened that they will teach BJP a lesson for insulting their national leaders.

Later, the Senior Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh including state president Mohan Markam, Communication Department Chief Sushil Anand Shukla and others handed over a memorandum to the Governor addressing the President in the context.