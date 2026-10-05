ECI Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi's Claim That CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Illegally & Unilaterally' Changed Form 6

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) & CEC Gyanesh Kumar (R) | File Pics

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday fact-checked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had “illegally and unilaterally” changed Form 6, calling the statement misleading.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had alleged that Kumar altered Form 6 without authorisation and accused him of misusing his position to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further said that those responsible for what he described as an “assault on democracy” would be held accountable.

The remarks came amid the ongoing controversy over the use of Form 6 during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Form 6 is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

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What did the ECI say?

In its fact-check, the poll panel said the SIR order issued for Bihar on June 24, 2025, was not a unilateral decision by the Chief Election Commissioner. According to the ECI, the order was approved unanimously by the full Commission. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld the SIR framework in its May 27, 2026 judgment.

The ECI also referred to its September 26 press note, which addressed the declaration attached to Form 6 during the SIR exercise. The Commission said the Supreme Court had upheld that declaration, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would continue to be used during periods when SIR was not underway.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Gandhi had shared a screenshot of the ECI's September 26 statement on X and argued that it demonstrated that Gyanesh Kumar had altered Form 6 without following due process.

He alleged that the CEC's actions amounted to an abuse of his office and said that Kumar and others involved would eventually be held accountable.