EC verdict a landmark moment: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Election Commission is a landmark moment and only the judiciary can save our country and our democratic rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“I heartily welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court regarding the Election Commission. I believe only the judiciary can save our country right now. The judiciary is an important pillar of our democracy. Only they can protect our rights and our country. Today’s judgement by the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench is a landmark moment. I am really happy that the Supreme Court has given a positive verdict. It , it is a moral victory for the people,” said Banerjee.

The chief minister took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and alleged that it believes that they can control the judiciary, the Election Commission, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

“The country cannot be run only by these (probe) agencies. This vendetta-filled politics is being carried out by political people who cannot run the country. It is absolutely wrong if the BJP government at the Centre believes that they can control the judiciary, the Election Commission, CBI, ED and Income Tax. Yesterday, too, ED raided the residence of our state government’s standing counsel. Is this not political vendetta?” asked the chief minister.

Read Also Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7