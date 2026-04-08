'EC Should Put Up BJP Flag On Its Building': Akhilesh Yadav’s Swipe At Poll Body | VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, accusing it of bias and targeting its conduct ahead of the West Bengal elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav took a jibe at the poll body, suggesting it should openly align itself with the ruling party.

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“Now the Election Commission should just hoist the BJP flag on its building,” he said, in remarks that quickly went viral on social media.

‘Remove ECI’: Viral Post on X

Earlier in the day, Yadav had also criticised the Commission in a post on X, reacting to its message on ensuring free and fair elections in West Bengal.

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“Just remove the ECI, and everything else will take care of itself,” he wrote, using the hashtag #Ethically_Corrupt_Institution.

ECI’s ‘Straight Talk’ on Bengal Polls

The criticism came after the Election Commission posted a statement directed at the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the upcoming West Bengal elections would be conducted without fear, violence, intimidation or malpractice.

Read Also Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Targets BJP Ahead Of Polls

The poll panel emphasised that issues such as booth capturing and voter inducement would not be tolerated.

Political War of Words Intensifies

Yadav’s remarks add to the growing political slugfest over the role of the Election Commission, with opposition leaders increasingly questioning its neutrality, while the poll body continues to defend its commitment to free and fair elections.