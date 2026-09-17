EC Freezes TMC Name, 'Flowers & Grass' Symbol Ahead Of Nandigram & Rejinagar Bypolls | File Pics

The Election Commission of India has temporarily put the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its 'Flowers and Grass' election symbol on hold. As a result, neither faction, led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, respectively, will be permitted to use the name or symbol in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls scheduled for October 6.

The Commission said the interim measure was adopted "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests", referring to similar decisions taken in the past.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party 'All India Trinamool Congress'; and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," the interim order stated.