 EC Freezes TMC Name, 'Flowers & Grass' Symbol Ahead Of Nandigram & Rejinagar Bypolls
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EC Freezes TMC Name, 'Flowers & Grass' Symbol Ahead Of Nandigram & Rejinagar Bypolls

The Election Commission has temporarily frozen the All India Trinamool Congress name and its ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol ahead of the October 6 Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls. Both rival factions, led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, will have to contest under separate names and symbols to ensure a level playing field.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, September 17, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
EC Freezes TMC Name, 'Flowers & Grass' Symbol Ahead Of Nandigram & Rejinagar Bypolls
EC Freezes TMC Name, 'Flowers & Grass' Symbol Ahead Of Nandigram & Rejinagar Bypolls | File Pics

The Election Commission of India has temporarily put the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its 'Flowers and Grass' election symbol on hold. As a result, neither faction, led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, respectively, will be permitted to use the name or symbol in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls scheduled for October 6.

The Commission said the interim measure was adopted "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests", referring to similar decisions taken in the past.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party 'All India Trinamool Congress'; and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," the interim order stated.

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