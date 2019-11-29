EC files FIRs against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa over 'casteist' speeches

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said two first information reports (FIR) have been registered against Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over his speeches soliciting votes in the name of caste.

"Alleged speech made by B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka on caste lines in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad Assembly constituency on November 23 have been inquired into," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (expenditure monitoring) Priyanka Mary Francis in a statement. Francis said two FIRs have been registered in relation to the speeches in Gokak and Kagwad.