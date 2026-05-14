EC Announces SIR Phase-III Electoral Roll Revision Across 16 States & 3 UTs; Over 36 Crore Electors To Be Covered | X @ians_india

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further stated that the revision will cover the entire country under Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced separately.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added.

The poll body said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ECI emphasised that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials.

It also urged political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure full participation and transparency in the process.

"ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties," it said.

The Commission further said that in the earlier two phases of SIR, covering 13 States and UTs, over 59 crore electors were covered with the participation of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.

Read Also Political Temperature Rises In Bihar Over Denial Of Government Benefits To SIR-Deleted Voters

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process.

For Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. The preparation, training and printing phase will run from May 20, 2026, to May 29, 2026, followed by house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from May 30, 2026, to June 28, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by June 28, 2026. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, 2026, with the period for filing claims and objections from July 5, 2026, to August 4, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue from July 5, 2026, to September 2, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6, 2026.

For Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD), the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will take place from May 25, 2026, to June 3, 2026, while house-to-house verification by BLOs will be conducted from June 4, 2026, to July 3, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 3, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 10, 2026, with claims and objections accepted from July 10, 2026, to August 9, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims will conclude on September 7, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 11, 2026.

For Uttarakhand, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. The preparation phase will run from May 29, 2026, to June 7, 2026, followed by BLO house-to-house visits from June 8, 2026, to July 7, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 7, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 14, 2026, and claims and objections will be received from July 14, 2026, to August 13, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims will continue from July 10, 2026, to September 11, 2026, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on September 15, 2026.

For Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will be carried out from June 5, 2026, to June 14, 2026, while BLO visits will take place from June 15, 2026, to July 14, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 14, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 21, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 21, 2026, to August 20, 2026. The notice phase and disposal process will run from July 21, 2026, to September 18, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 22, 2026.

For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 31, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31, 2026, to September 28, 2026, and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026.

For Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will be held from June 20, 2026, to June 29, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 30, 2026, to July 29, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29, 2026. The draft roll will be published on August 5, 2026, with claims and objections from August 5, 2026, to September 4, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

For Nagaland, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. Preparation will take place from August 5, 2026, to August 14, 2026, followed by BLO visits from August 16, 2026, to September 14, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by September 14, 2026. The draft roll will be published on September 20, 2026, with claims and objections from September 20, 2026, to October 20, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on November 18, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 22, 2026.

For Tripura, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will run from September 5, 2026, to September 14, 2026, followed by BLO visits from September 15, 2026, to October 14, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by October 14, 2026. The draft electoral roll will be published on October 21, 2026, with claims and objections from October 21, 2026, to November 20, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on December 19, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 23, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)