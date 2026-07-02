EC Announces Assembly Bypolls In Bihar, Gujarat And MP On July 30; Counting On August 3

Election Commission has announced the schedule for Assembly bypolls in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to fill three vacant seats | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 2, 2026: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced bypolls for three Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Polling will be held on July 30, while the counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The bypolls will be conducted for the Bankipur seat in Bihar, the Datia seat in Madhya Pradesh and the Manjalpur seat in Gujarat. The vacancies arose due to a resignation, a disqualification and the death of sitting MLAs, making the elections significant for all three states.

Vacancies Trigger Bypolls

The Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar fell vacant after BJP president Nitin Nabin resigned following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April. Nabin, a five-time MLA and former minister in the Bihar government, took charge as the BJP president in January this year, succeeding Health Minister JP Nadda, who had led the party since 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April.

The Datia Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh became vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati was disqualified following his conviction in a case. In Gujarat, the Manjalpur seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel. The bypolls will decide new representatives for these constituencies under different political circumstances, The Indian Express reports.

Election Schedule Announced

According to the EC's schedule, the notification for the bypolls will be issued on July 6, and nominations can be filed until July 12. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 14, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until July 16.

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With polling scheduled for July 30 and counting on August 3, the bypolls are expected to be closely watched as they fill vacancies created under varied circumstances. The outcome will determine new representatives for the three Assembly constituencies and offer an early political test for the parties concerned.

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