Eastern Ladakh border row: Withdrawal from Depsang challenge

Atul Aneja

New Delhi

After the smooth disengagement from the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese military commanders, during their marathon talks on Saturday have decided to work out a roadmap for pull back of troops at other friction points along the 1,597-km Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

A media report said though the disengagement from friction points of Gogra-Hot Spr­i­ngs on the banks of Chang Chemmo river, a tributary of Shyok, is not expected to be contentious, pullbacks from the Depsang pla­in could be more problematic.

It said the Depsa­ng bulge is a 2013 legacy issue with PLA trying to muscle out Indian Army patrols from points 10 to 13 by blocking the ingress route at Raki and Jeevan nullah. Wh­i­le Indian Army claims to be patr­olling these points, Depsang is a continuous source of fri­ction and a possible trigger to future military escalation. China want to protect the road in the Aksai Chin area that links Tibet with Xinjiang.