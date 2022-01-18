Earthquakes jolt north eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

Ngopa/Basar: An earthquake jolted the north east on the wee hours of Tuesday in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

An quake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh and another of magnitude 4.3 on the richer scale struck in Mozoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake in Arunachal had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar, while the tremors of the earthquake in Mizoram had a depth of 15 km and occurred at 7:52 am at 46 km east-northeast of Ngopa.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram," NCS said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile in other news, at least 12 people were killed and many others injured after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Afghanistan's western province of Badghis on Monday, a local official has said.

