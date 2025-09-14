 Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

The earthquake took place at 4.41pm and the epicentre was in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5km, the officials said. Tremors were also felt in other northeastern states and neighbouring Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image (TOI)

Guwahati: Tremors were felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas, where many residents rushed out of their homes in panic on a rainy Sunday evening.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Assam epicenter in Odalguri district on Sunday evening, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The earthquake took place at 4.41pm and the epicentre was in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5km, the officials said. Tremors were also felt in other northeastern states and neighbouring Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa said there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. “We are actively monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 14, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 14, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Soha Ali Khan Remembers Being Flashed In Broad Daylight In Italy; Reveals If She Has Ever Faced Casting Couch
Soha Ali Khan Remembers Being Flashed In Broad Daylight In Italy; Reveals If She Has Ever Faced Casting Couch
Five Injured In Stray Dog Attacks On Kalyan's Vallipir Road; Residents Demand KDMC Action
Five Injured In Stray Dog Attacks On Kalyan’s Vallipir Road; Residents Demand KDMC Action
article-image

Meanwhile one beutiful CCTV came into fore from Aditya Nursing Home, Nagaon where despite heavy tremors two nurses instead of ran away approach three new born babies and safe them politely. That now started to be viral among netizens.

