Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

Representative Image (TOI)

Guwahati: Tremors were felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas, where many residents rushed out of their homes in panic on a rainy Sunday evening.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Assam epicenter in Odalguri district on Sunday evening, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The earthquake took place at 4.41pm and the epicentre was in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5km, the officials said. Tremors were also felt in other northeastern states and neighbouring Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa said there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. “We are actively monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile one beutiful CCTV came into fore from Aditya Nursing Home, Nagaon where despite heavy tremors two nurses instead of ran away approach three new born babies and safe them politely. That now started to be viral among netizens.