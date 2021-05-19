Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time), as per National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre.
The earthquake was recorded at 5:42 am Nepal (local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.
According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.
"Epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District this morning at around 5:42 (Local Time). It has been recorded with 5.8 magnitudes," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI.
No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited.
On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The quake took place at 10:07 am at a depth of 165 kilometers north of Tawang, reported ANI.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-05-2021, 10:07:39 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 91.88, Depth: 165 Km, Location: 371km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS had said in a tweet.
