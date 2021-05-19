Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time), as per National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:42 am Nepal (local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.