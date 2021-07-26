Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes near Hyderabad; no casualties reported

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

No damages or casualties have been reported in the earthquake so far.

On July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today," the National Center for Seismology had said.

Tremors were felt in the Bikaner district on July 21 as well. The magnitude of the earthquake, which occurred at 5.24 am, was 5.3.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," the National Centre for Seismology had tweeted.

