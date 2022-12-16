e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEarthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district | Picture for representation
Follow us on

Shimla: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said.

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said. 

Read Also
Indonesia earthquake: Death toll rises to 310
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

What are we here for if not dealing with personal liberty, says SC while delivering verdict on...

What are we here for if not dealing with personal liberty, says SC while delivering verdict on...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district

PNB scam: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi booked by CBI in 3 fresh cases of Rs 6,700-Cr bank loan...

PNB scam: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi booked by CBI in 3 fresh cases of Rs 6,700-Cr bank loan...

Home minister Amit Shah holds meeting with party leaders in Kolkata

Home minister Amit Shah holds meeting with party leaders in Kolkata

Chhapra hooch tragedy: Five instances when illicit liquor menace claimed lives in 'dry' Bihar

Chhapra hooch tragedy: Five instances when illicit liquor menace claimed lives in 'dry' Bihar