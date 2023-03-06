Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported

e-Paper Get App
The Nicobar Islands region was shaken by the earthquake, which the National Center for Seismology (NCS) estimates to have occurred at a depth of 10 km.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
The Nicobar Islands region was struck by an earthquake on Monday with a Richter scale value of 5.0, according to the National Center for Seismology. Today's earthquake happened at around 5:07. There were no reports of property damage or fatalities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region," tweeted the NCS.

Previously, in the early hours of Sunday, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake and two subsequent tremors struck Uttarkashi, according to a district disaster management official. The Siror forest in the Bhatwari section of the district was the epicentre of the first earthquake, which struck around 12.45 in the morning.

