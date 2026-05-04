Early Election Trends Signal Strong Pro-Incumbency In Favour Of NDA & PM Modi’s Leadership, Says BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia, Reiterates Viksit Bharat Vision | X / ANI

New Delhi: As vote counting continues across four states and one Union Territory, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlights emerging trends, asserting that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is on the path to becoming a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat).

He emphasized the new political paradigm of 'pro-incumbency,' where governments present their performance directly to the people, fostering national trust and confidence in the future.

Speaking to the reporters, Bhatia said,"Judging by the trends emerging, one thing has become absolutely clear: under the leadership of our PM Modi, and through his commitment to good governance, the vision of a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat), a dream we are bound to realise, commands the unwavering faith of the entire nation."

He added, "It would not be incorrect to assert this. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is witnessing a new paradigm of politics, one characterised by 'pro-incumbency.' It is a politics where a government's report card is presented to the public, and where a clear roadmap for the future is laid out..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Assam, BJP is poised to retain power with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), heading toward a decisive victory. Early trends from the Election Commission show the party leading in 97 seats in the 126-member Assembly, far surpassing Congress, which is leading in only 26 seats. This indicates a potential third consecutive term for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as counting continues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP's performance is set to break the Trinamool Congress' long-standing rule. With trends showing the BJP leading in 156 seats, compared to the Trinamool Congress' 86, the party is on track to form its first-ever government in the state. This election marks a significant political shift, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in West Bengal, which had followed a 34-year rule by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP's Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and candidate Suvendu Adhikari, reflecting the party's momentum, asserted, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)