'EAM's tweets are self-explanatory': MEA on Rahul Gandhi's China-Pakistan remark in Parliament

When asked for a comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policies have brought "China and Pakistan together, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's tweets are "self-explanatory". "He had issued a series of tweets after the discussion in Parliament. I don't have anything to add to that," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Rahul Gandhi say in his speech?

Rahul Gandhi in his speech said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has brought China and Pakistan together.

"The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together," he said.

"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," he added.

EAM S. Jaishankar gives history lesson to Rahul Gandhi:

Jaishankar slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, stating that "some history lessons are in order" and that Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963, when a Congress government was in office.

He said that China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s and CPEC was started in 2013 when Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

Jaishankar also slammed Gandhi over his remarks in Lok Sabha during debate on the motion of thanks on President's Address that the government could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day.

Taunting Gandhi over his frequent foreign visits, Jaishankar said "those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave" and added that India held a virtual summit with presidents of five central Asian countries.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:16 PM IST