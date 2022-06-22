EAM S Jaishankar meets Ethiopian President Zewde; addresses Indian community in Addis Ababa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde | Photo: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged perspectives on the regional and international situation.

"Thank Ethiopian President @SahleWorkZewde for receiving me. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation including education, health, investment, as also development partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

He said they also exchanged perspectives on the regional and international situation. Jaishankar also addressed the Indian community here in the morning.

"Their role in education and employment generation has been commendable. Their contribution to Ethiopian society is widely recognised. Thank them for keeping India's flag flying high," he tweeted, sharing photographs of his interaction with the Indian diaspora here.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia is estimated to be between 6,000-7,000. There are a number of Indian companies in this East African country. There are also several Ethiopian companies who engage Indian workers.

Today, the Indian community has a sizable presence in the educational sector of Ethiopia. There are about 1,200 Indian lecturers/professors in about 40 Universities and higher educational institutions, it noted.

The early settlers among the Indian community in Ethiopia, as per the website, came from Gujarat in the latter years of the 19th century. During imperial times, there were also tens of thousands of Indian teachers in schools all over Ethiopia, even in the most remote parts.

Jaishankar also formally inaugurated the new Indian Embassy Chancery building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. He was joined by Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tesfaye Yilma on the occasion.

"Was a pleasure to formally inaugurate the new Indian Embassy Chancery building in Addis Ababa. Congratulate Ambassador @IndiaInEthiopia and his team for a great job," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing photographs of the event.

He also thanked Tesfaye and Yilma for joining him on the occasion. In another tweet, Jaishankar said he was glad to hear minister Tesfaye speaking in Telugu.

"She did her PhD under @ICCR_hq scholarship. Great to hear her speak Telugu," he said.