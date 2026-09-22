EAM S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Foreign Ministers On UNGA Sidelines, Discusses Ukraine And Economic Cooperation | VIDEO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with foreign counterparts in New York on regional issues and expanding bilateral cooperation | X - @DrSJaishankar

New York, September 22, 2026: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers in New York, discussing the Ukraine conflict, economic cooperation, multilateralism and other regional and global developments on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday to lead the Indian delegation, began his engagements on Monday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. He said their regular meetings and telephone conversations had helped maintain momentum in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership. The two ministers discussed the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf crisis and reform of the UN Security Council.

Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine.



Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks.



🇮🇳 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/SehmSu1sxm — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2026

Ukraine Conflict In Focus

Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, weeks after his visit to Kyiv. “Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Sybiha said the talks covered peace efforts, bilateral cooperation and international developments, including the situation in the Black Sea and its impact on global markets. He said restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea was critical for global food security and added that Ukraine valued India’s engagement.

The two sides discussed preparations for the next meeting of the India-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission. According to Sybiha, the meeting would have a strong business component focused on innovation. Ukraine is also interested in expanding cooperation with India in science, education, technology, agriculture, information technology and pharmaceuticals, The New Indian Express reports.

The discussions underline how the Ukraine conflict continues to feature prominently in India’s diplomatic engagements, while New Delhi and Kyiv are simultaneously looking at areas where their bilateral relationship can expand.

A good meeting with FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova #UNGA81



Noted the progress in our bilateral political, economic and educational ties. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.



🇮🇳 🇲🇩 pic.twitter.com/6D0vSA5h50 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2026

Economic Ties On The Table

Jaishankar met Moldova’s Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi and noted progress in political, economic and educational ties between the two countries. They also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

During talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Jaishankar reviewed strengthening economic ties following the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. The two ministers also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation.

Economic cooperation was also central to Jaishankar’s meeting with Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Roberto Kury. They discussed strengthening ties in energy and pharmaceuticals, along with mobility, personnel training, development partnerships and cooperation in multilateral forums.

Following his meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed their bilateral agenda and ways to deepen multilateral cooperation.

First Meeting With Hungary’s Foreign Minister

Jaishankar also held his first meeting with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Anita Orban. He said the two countries had agreed to work together to deepen bilateral ties and advance their strategic partnership.

Taken together, the meetings show that India’s engagements at the UNGA are extending beyond immediate geopolitical crises to economic partnerships, technology, education and institutional cooperation.

Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on September 26.

A pleasure to join @eucopresident António Costa in co-chairing the Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit. Took the opportunity to:



✅ Stress the essentiality of multilateralism today to preserve the spirit of international cooperation… pic.twitter.com/0AWJjijNDt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2026

Push For Stronger Multilateralism

Later, Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit with European Council President Antonio Costa. Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya co-sponsored the summit.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of multilateralism in preserving international cooperation amid geopolitical tensions, strategic competition and conflicts.

He called for greater attention to the specific dimensions of ongoing conflicts and for frameworks and safeguards to deal with emerging capabilities. He also emphasised efforts to de-risk and diversify supply chains to counter dominance and disruption.

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Jaishankar further stressed the importance of upholding international law, rules and norms. His remarks, alongside a packed schedule of bilateral meetings, placed multilateral cooperation and diversified international partnerships at the centre of India’s engagements during the UNGA session.

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