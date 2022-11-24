“E-Commerce, As We Know It Today, Is Going To Be Irrelevant”: Thampy Koshy, CEO, Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), at Isha Insight 2022

“My ultimate dream for the transformation of commerce is that every type of seller should be able to make their products visible to an Open Network using a common protocol,” said Thampy Koshy, CEO, Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) on the first day of the 11th edition of Isha Leadership Academy’s flagship program - “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success” on Thursday.

Setting the stage for a vibrant discussion on ONDC and a natural impending disruption in e-commerce, Mr. Koshy said, “Various buyer applications provide customers access to certain products based on their customer's preferences and their service level expectations. In the true spirit of omni-channel, a completely open network will do away with the spell of powerful branding."

Isha Insight 2022, which has become one of the most sought-after leadership programs in the country, began with an insightful session from Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation. “If you want to run your business. You must be in a state of Mukti - that nothing touches you but you're absolutely involved, never entangled,” said Sadhguru drawing a leaf out of Indian spiritual wisdom. A person aiming for Mukti is a seeker— an intrinsic Indian cultural value that permits one to neither believe nor disbelieve anything. Drawing out a unique perspective in his inimitable way, Sadhguru underscored this as an important quality of an entrepreneur.

“Entrepreneur does not mean just running a business. An entrepreneur means he's a seeker, always seeking solutions, and maybe possibilities. If you're not in the seeking mode, you will not be in the enterprise mode,” he explained.

Calling the ‘time in which we exist’ an important factor defining our actions, Sadhguru advised the participants to develop some distance between their thoughts and emotions, from the very process of life, to develop a clear vision about everything. “If one does not bring the distance from everything that we are doing - above all, the times in which we exist - we will never see reality as it is. We will be a consequence of the wisdom of time and many times the tyranny of times,” reckoned Sadhguru.

Later in the day, Amit Kalra, Director and Chief Transformation Officer, HLE Glascoat Limited decoded the process of transforming a company from being good to being great. “The three pillars of a company are - people, investors and customers. If the company shuts down, they should wish it came back to life,” said Mr. Kalra.

The next 3 days of the Isha Insight 2022 will witness an eclectic range of speakers- Sonam Wangchuk, Director, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL); Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, AceVector Group (Snapdeal, Unicommerce and Stellaro); Chandrashekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti; Gautam Saraogi, Founder & CEO, Go Colors -Go Fashion; Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO at Aequs, who will bring deep insights and practical learnings from their journey.

Additionally, over 20 Resource Leaders - business veterans and entrepreneurs from varied industries, will bring in key insights from their respective industries. The participants also stand to gain a unique perspective on the industry and their respective businesses from their one-on-one interactions with the Resource Leaders.

Isha Leadership Academy was founded by Sadhguru over 11 years back with the singular objective of providing the highest quality leadership education, combining external skill sets with tools for inner well-being. Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process, beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is to first manage one’s own mind, body and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.

Over the past decade, Isha Insight: The DNA of Success has become one of the most sought-after business leadership programs in the world. Previously, program participants have been mentored by veterans like Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, GM Rao, KV Kamath, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Mariwala, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Bhavish Aggarwal, Pawan Goenka among several others.