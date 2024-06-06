'Dusra Ilaj Karein Kya Tumhara?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Threatens Journalist, Video Viral

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen getting angry and threatening at a journalist in a now viral video. The incident happened when a group of journalists asked his reaction on the Lok Sabha elections results in which the SP secured victory in 37 constituencies.

In the video, Yadav can be seen talking to the reporters, when he turned his attention towards one reporter. In anger, the SP chief said, "Bhai, kyun kar rahe ho tum yeh? ... Dusra ilaj karaye kya tumhara? (Why are you doing this, brother? Should I give you another treatment?)."

Watch the video below

Do you want me to give you different kind of treatment to make you understand - Akhilesh to a journalist.



He is not in power yet ! pic.twitter.com/feoxlvBJAT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 6, 2024

While it remained unclear when exactly the incident happened; Yadav had attended a meeting along with other partners of the INDIA bloc in New Delhi on June 5 to strategise their plans for forming the central government.

'Language of thug'

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted to Yadav's viral video and slammed the SP chief. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi took to X accusing Yadav of using the "language of a thug".

"The government isn't formed yet; Akhilesh Yadav is so heated that he's started using the language of a thug. Right in front of the entire media and cameras, he's threatening a journalist by saying - 'Shall we give you another treatment?' Just imagine, when they were in power, what kind of gangster rule they must have spread?"

सरकार नहीं बनी तो इतनी गर्मी है अखिलेश यादव में की एक गुंडे छाप की भाषा बोलने लगे😳



पूरी मीडिया और कैमरे के सामने ही पत्रकार को धमका कर कह रहे है कि -



"दूसरा इलाज करे क्या तुम्हारा"



ज़रा सोचो जब सत्ता में रहे होंगे तो कैसे कैसे गुंडा राज फैलाया होगा??pic.twitter.com/8zp0hZ3lJr — Prof. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@Sudanshutrivedi) June 6, 2024

The results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced on June 4 after a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting process. The BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of 32 seats for a majority. However, the BJP-led NDA secured 292 seats against over the Opposition alliance, INDIA, which won 232 seats.