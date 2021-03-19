'Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar...': Mamata Banerjee launches fresh attack against BJP in poll-bound West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mounted a scathing attack against the Opposition BJP, comparing them to villainous mythological and historical characters. With mere days left before the multi-phased elections kick off, all the parties in the fray have upped their efforts to woo voters.

Speaking at a rally in East Midnapore district, the Trinamool Congress supremo urged voters to "bid farewell" to the BJP. "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar," she said.

Her words come a day after she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both held rallies in the state, hitting out at the other party. And while the PM hit out at the CM over her party's administrative efforts and the 'khela hobe' slogan, Banerjee contended that she would bring "parivartan" (change) to Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly polls in her home state.

The chief minister had said that the BJP wastargeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state. Political analysts have long speculated that Banerjee, who has served as a central minister earlier, harboured ambitions of playing a key role in national politics.