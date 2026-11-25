Duliajan Triple Murder Case: Two Prime Accused Shot By Assam Police After Attempting To Escape Custody | X / @aboyobbhuyan

Guwahati: In a major development this night in the sensational Duliajan triple murder case that shook the state, the two prime accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, sustained bullet injuries during a police encounter after attempting to flee from custody. The incident took place near the Balijan Tea Estate in the vicinity of Bordubi.

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According to police sources, a team from the Dibrugarh Police was escorting the arrested suspects, Raju Das and Amir Das, toward Bordubi as part of the ongoing investigation to gather further evidence. However, upon reaching near the Balijan Tea Estate, both accused attempted to escape by jumping out of the police vehicle. During the scuffle, the two suspects attacked the escorting team, leaving two constables of the Dibrugarh Police seriously injured. Left with no other option to bring the situation under control and prevent their escape, the police opened fire, injuring both Raju and Amir Das in the legs.

The brutal triple murder in Duliajan, in which three members of the same family were hacked to death, had triggered widespread outrage across the Dibrugarh district and the entire state. Following a swift operation, the police had managed to apprehend the culprits involved in the heinous crime. Meanwhile, the two injured police personnel were immediately rescued and admitted to the Oil India Hospital in Duliajan for advanced medical treatment, while the injured accused have also been provided medical care. Senior police officials have visited the encounter site, and further legal proceedings are currently underway.