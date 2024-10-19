Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Representational Image

An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai to Jaipur had to make an emergency landing at the International Airport Jaipur in the early hours on Saturday morning due to a bomb threat; however, it turned out to hoax.

As per official sources Air India Express flight number 196 flying from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board received a bomb threat through email. After this threat, an emergency was declared at the airport. The plane landed at 1.20 am.

CISF and Anti-Bomb Squad team cordoned off the plane and searched all the passengers and the plane. The search continued until around 5 in the morning. The airport administration heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found.

Earlier on October 15 also, there was an emergency landing of a flight going from Dammam to Lucknow at Jaipur International Airport. The search operation in the flight coming from Dammam lasted for about three hours. After getting full clearance at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, this flight left from Jaipur for Lucknow.