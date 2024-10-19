 Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

As per official sources Air India Express flight number 196 flying from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board received a bomb threat through email.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai to Jaipur had to make an emergency landing at the International Airport Jaipur in the early hours on Saturday morning due to a bomb threat; however, it turned out to hoax. 

As per official sources Air India Express flight number 196 flying from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board received a bomb threat through email. After this threat, an emergency was declared at the airport. The plane landed at 1.20 am.

Read Also
Bomb Threats Disrupt Air Travel: Five IndiGo Flights On High Alert; Vistara, Akasa Air & Air India...
article-image

CISF and Anti-Bomb Squad team cordoned off the plane and searched all the passengers and the plane. The search continued until around 5 in the morning. The airport administration heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found.

Read Also
12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'
article-image

Earlier on October 15 also, there was an emergency landing of a flight going from Dammam to Lucknow at Jaipur International Airport. The search operation in the flight coming from Dammam lasted for about three hours. After getting full clearance at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, this flight left from Jaipur for Lucknow. 

FPJ Shorts
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome...

Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome...

Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...

Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals

Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...