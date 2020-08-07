DU final term exam: HC allows University to hold online open-book exams with certain conditions

Giving green signal to the Delhi University, the Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the varsity to hold online open-book examinations for final term students with certain directions.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh allowed the varsity to conduct online open-book exams on conditions that the question paper should be available on the portal as well as should be emailed to all the students appearing in the exams.

The counsel for the Delhi University has agreed with the conditions.

Wishing best luck to students for examination, Justice Singh asked Delhi University and University Grants Commission (UGC) to comply with the directions.

Among other conditions imposed by the High Court for conducting the exams, is that the students should be given one-hour extra time for uploading the answer sheets and if they faced some technical glitches then, they should be allowed to email their answer sheets.

An auto-generated email shall be sent to students informing that their answer sheets have been received, the court said directing that the common service centre academy shall notify all its centres that are to be used during the exams of the directions.

The court order came on petitions filed by several students including one Anupam challenging Delhi University's decision to conduct online open book examination for final term students.

The plea sought quashing and withdrawal of the Delhi University notifications dated May 14, 2020, May 30, 2020, and June 27, 2020, issued in respect of undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students of the school of open learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board.

It also sought to direct the varsity to evaluate the final year students based on the previous years' or semesters' results in the same manner as the respondent university has planned to promote the first and second-year students.