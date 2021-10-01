DU Admissions 2021: From Hans Raj College to St. Stephen’s College - Click for list of colleges and direct links to check cut-off scores

The Delhi University colleges have been releasing first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses today.

Click here for the list of colleges and the websites to check the cut off scores:

Acharya Narendra Dev College http://andcollege.du.ac.in/

Aditi Mahavidyalaya http://aditi.du.ac.in/

Ahilya Bai College of Nursing http://www.abconduadmission.in/ http:/

Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi

Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy

http://www.ajipt.org/

Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.) http://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College http://arsdcollege.ac.in/

Bhagini Nivedita College http://www.bhagininiveditacollege.in/

Bharati College https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/

1Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences http://www.bcas.du.ac.in/

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College http://www.drbrambedkarcollege.ac.in/

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya http://www.cnbchospital.in/

College of Art http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home

College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R) http://www.acn.co.in/

College of Vocational Studies http://www.cvs.edu.in/

Daulat Ram College http://www.dr.du.ac.in/

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College http://dducollegedu.ac.in/

Delhi College of Arts & Commerce http://dcac.du.ac.in/

Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research http://www.dipsar.ac.in/

Deshbandhu College(Morning) http://www.deshbandhucollege.ac.in/

Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI) http://www.durgabaideshmukhcollege.org/

Dyal Singh College http://www.dsc.du.ac.in/

Dyal Singh College (Evening) http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing http://www.collegeofnursinggtbh.in/

Indraprastha College for Women http://www.ipcollege.ac.in/

Institute of Home Economics http://www.ihe-du.com/

Gargi College http://gargi.du.ac.in/

Janki Devi Memorial College http://jdm.du.ac.in/

Jesus & Mary College http://www.jmc.ac.in/

Hans Raj College http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/

Hindu College http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/

Holy Family College of Nursing http://www.hfcondelhi.edu.in/

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences http://igipess.du.ac.in/

Kalindi College for Women http://kalindi.du.ac.in/

Kamla Nehru College for Women http://www.knc.edu.in/ Keshav Mahavidyalaya http://keshav.du.ac.in/

Kirori Mal College http://www.kmcollege.ac.in/

Lady Hardinge Medical College http://fmsc.ac.in/lady.htm

Lady Irwin College https://ladyirwin.edu.in/

Lady Shri Ram College for Women https://lsr.edu.in/

Lakshmi Bai College for Women https://lakshmibaicollege.in/

Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital http://nhmc.delhigovt.nic.in/

Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology http://www.nsit.ac.in/

Maharaja Agarsen College http://mac.du.ac.in/

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education http://www.mvce.ac.in/

Maitreyi College for Women http://maitreyi.ac.in/

Mata Sundri College for Women

http://www.ms.du.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences http://www.maids.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Medical College http://www.mamc.ac.in/

Miranda House http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening) http://www.mlnce.org/

P.G.D.A.V. College http://pgdavcollege.edu.in/

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) http://www.pgdaveve.in/

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped http://iphnewdelhi.in/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

Rajdhani College http://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing http://rakcon.com/

Ram Lal Anand College https://rlacollege.edu.in/

Ramanujan College https://ramanujancollege.ac.in/

Ramjas College http://ramjas.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College http://satyawati.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College (Evening) http://satyawatievedu.ac.in/

63School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education) https://sol.du.ac.in/

School of Rehabilitation Sciences http://www.du.ac.in/#

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College http://www.sbsc.in/

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) http://www.sbsec.org/

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women http://www.rajgurucollege.com/

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies http://sscbs.du.ac.in/

Shivaji College http://www.shivajicollege.ac.in/

Shri Ram College of Commerce http://www.srcc.edu/

Shyam Lal College http://www.slc.du.ac.in/

Shyam Lal College (Evening) http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women http://spm.du.ac.in/index.php?lang=en

Sri Aurobindo College http://www.aurobindo.du.ac.in/

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) https://www.aurobindoe.du.ac.in/

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce http://www.sggscc.ac.in/

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Venkateswara College http://www.svc.ac.in/

St. Stephen’s College https://www.ststephens.edu/

Swami Shraddhanand College http://ss.du.ac.in/

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute http://www.vpci.org.in/

Vivekananda College http://vivekanandacollege.edu.in/

Zakir Husain Delhi College http://www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in/

Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College https://zhdce.ac.in/default.aspx

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:02 PM IST