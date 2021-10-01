e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

DU Admissions 2021: From Hans Raj College to St. Stephen’s College - Click for list of colleges and direct links to check cut-off scores

FPJ Web Desk
DU Admissions 2021: From Hans Raj College to St. Stephen’s College - Click for list of colleges and direct links to check cut-off scores | File Photo

DU Admissions 2021: From Hans Raj College to St. Stephen’s College - Click for list of colleges and direct links to check cut-off scores | File Photo

Advertisement

The Delhi University colleges have been releasing first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses today.

Click here for the list of colleges and the websites to check the cut off scores:

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Plea in Supreme Court seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam over 'malpractices,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal