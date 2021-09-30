DU admissions 2021: Delhi University UG cut-off to be released tomorrow on www.du.ac.in

Delhi University will release its first cut-off tomorrow for UG courses. The lists would be released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.



Most of the principals were unanimous in saying that the cut-offs are going to be higher this time, with more students scoring above 95 per cent this year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Declaration of 1 st Cut-Off by Colleges 1 st October, 2021 (Friday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 07 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 1 st Cut-Off 5:00pm 08 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 2 nd Cut-Off by Colleges 09 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 14 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 2 nd Cut-Off 5:00pm 15 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 3 rd Cut-Off by Colleges 16 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21 st Oct (Thursday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 22 nd Oct (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 3 rd Cut-Off 5:00pm 23 rd Oct (Saturday)

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25 th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26 th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4 th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30 th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 1 st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2 nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5 th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5 th Cutoffs* 8 th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 9 th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10 th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 11:59 pm 11 th Nov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5 th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12 th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi

