DU admissions 2021: Delhi University to start registration process for PG programmes today on www.du.ac.in

The registration window for the admissions to the University of Delhi or DU will start the registrations for the postgraduate (PG) programmes tomorrow, July 26.

And the registration window for the PhD and MPhil programmes will also start from tomorrow and continue till August 21. However, it will start the registration process of the 65,000 seats for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2 and is likely to announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10.

The last date for registration of PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

The Admission Branch has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2021-22 and it has invited candidates desirous of taking admission to the University of Delhi by registering themselves on the DU portal (www.du.ac.in).

Last year Delhi University's academic session started on October 18.

University's cut-off had been soaring for past few years for UG courses. Last year cut-offs has gone as high as 100 per cent for some colleges.

Last year Lady Sri Ram College for Commerce had released its cut off-list at 100 per cent for some honours UG courses.

For post-graduate programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one registration form but pay separate registration fees if opting for more than one programme.

All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common registration form.



(With inputs from agencies)