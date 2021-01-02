Dry run conducted in Bihar

Patna: Doctors and paramedical staff in 6 districts of Jharkhand and 3 in Bihar conducted the "dry run" for the vaccination on Saturday. The primary health centres functioned as Corona vaccination booths at the 3 centres in Patna. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey and principal secretary of health Pratayay Amrit witnessed the dry run. Amrit hoped as soon as the vaccines reached Patna, registered volunteers would get the first dose followed by doctors and paramedics. Civic workers would also be vaccinated followed by the elderly with comorbidies. The minister said all hospitals were ready with the vax storage facilities. Dry run was also conducted in Jamui and Bettiah. In Jharkhand, it was conducted in 6 tribal districts, including Ranchi.