Drug abuse by ‘new generation actors’ derailing Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: Drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry has become so acute the producers have threatened to hand over the list of addicts to the law enforcing agencies, as tight schedules and timely completion of movies take a hit.

The producers allege new generation artistes and workers create problems at the sets and in post-production work and are making unwanted interventions. The crew get fussy with even minor things, vitiating the atmosphere.

Threat to boycott two young actors

About 10 days ago, industry bodies had threatened to boycott two young actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam, who are alleged to have misbehaved at the sets under the influence of drugs.

It had prompted culture minister Saji Cherian to express concern, saying the Kerala government was taking a serious view of the problem. But he said the bodies had not filed any official complaints.

G Suresh Kumar, president of Film Chamber, the body of film producers, warned if the drug abusers did not mend ways, their names would be handed over to police. And, the chamber would stop working with them.

Producers are divided over calling the police

But the producers are divided over calling the police to the sets for investigations saying the production will be hit. It is believed to have prompted the associations not to go ahead with their threat.

Suresh Kumar said nothing stopped the police from launching investigations and they could do it without a formal complaint.

Prominent actor Tiny Tom on Saturday painted a grim picture, saying he and his wife declined an offer for his teenage son to act as the son of a leading actor for fear of his getting caught in the bad habit. He was speaking at the inauguration of a Kerala University event.

The actor said one of his costars was an addict and he has seen his health deteriorating. The man has started shedding his teeth and is suffering from serious bone problems.

He said new generation artistes take to drugs thinking it would boost their performance. But it was like a light bulb, which will illuminate on supply of electricity, but once the filament is broken, it is the end of the story.