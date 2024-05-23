'Those RATTLED With My Assessment.. Keep Plenty Of Water Handy On June 4': Prashant Kishor Reacts After Video Of Heated Exchange With Karan Thapar Goes Viral

Political strategist Prashant Kishor got into a heated argument with veteran journalist Karan Thapar during an interview over allegedly predicting Congress' loss in 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections.

A visibly upset Kishor vociferously denied the claims that Thapar made and asked him to show him a video of predicting a Congress rout. Thapar, on the other hand, cited online news reports which was outrightly refuted by Kishor. He also said he would quit politics if Thapar was able to show any video evidence of what he said about the Congress two years ago and wouldn't believe text reports that were published in newspaper and websites.

"Newspaper can write anything, show me where I have said something...what I say show me the words," Kishor asserted.

The spectacular meltdown of Prashant Kishor in an interview with @thewire_in when Karan Thapar confronts him with his own tweet that predicted a rout for the Congress in Himachal. Kishor angrily denies he ever said it even as Thapar pulls up his tweet… pic.twitter.com/TcCUoTPhHX — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 22, 2024

Show Me Video Of What I Said or Apologise: Prashant Kishor

Kishor dared Thapar to show him a video statement of his to prove his claims or apologise publicly if he failed to do so.

This is not the first time Karan Thapar has interviewed Prashant Kishor, howver, the video of the heated exchange between the two this time around has now gone massively viral on social media. Kishor went on to say that "I don't want to give you the privilege that I said something and he ran out of the interview, I can deal with you and four like you..if you don't believe what I am saying then why are you interviewing me."

Prashant Kishor reacted to netizens who compared his drinking water action with Narendra Modi who in a 2007 interview with Karan Thapar asked a glass of water to drink then he pointing to the cameraman told to stop the interview."Drinking water is good as it keeps both mind and body hydrated. Those who are RATTLED with my assessment of outcome of this election must keep plenty of water handy on June 4th."