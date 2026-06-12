DRI Seizes 71 Lakh Smuggled Cigarettes Worth ₹14 Crore In Northeast; 4 Arrested | X @FinMinIndia

Guwahati: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified its crackdown on the smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes in the Northeastern region, seizing around 71 lakh cigarette sticks valued at approximately Rs 14 crore in a series of operations conducted since May. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

In one of the largest recent operations, DRI officials seized more than 45 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram on June 11. The consignment included popular foreign brands such as Mond, XSo, ORIS and Patron.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the 34th Battalion of the Assam Rifles. One person was arrested during the operation.

According to preliminary investigations, the cigarettes were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector along the Indo-Myanmar border.

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Officials said the latest seizure forms part of a broader enforcement drive against cross-border smuggling networks operating in the region.

In a series of separate operations conducted over the past few weeks, DRI officers seized another 26 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes and arrested three more individuals allegedly linked to the smuggling activities.

The cumulative seizures underscore the scale of illicit cigarette trafficking through the Northeastern corridor and reflect ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies to curb the illegal trade.