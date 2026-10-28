DRI Busts Wildlife Smuggling Racket At Trichy International Airport, Recovers 45 Live Reptiles; 2 Arrested

Trichy, October 27, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a coordinated operation with the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Trichy, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 45 live reptiles into India through Trichy International Airport.
Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok via Colombo on October 26, 2026. A systematic examination of their baggage led to the recovery of live wildlife concealed in 27 food packets, with the animals found in a sedated condition.
45 Reptiles Recovered From Food Packets
The recovered reptiles comprised 23 corn snakes, 16 ball pythons, five Argentine black and white tegus and one snow-white iguana. The reptiles were seized, and the two passengers were arrested by AIU, Trichy, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The wildlife was recovered during the examination of the passengers’ baggage and handed over to AIU, Trichy, for further necessary action.
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Intelligence-Led Enforcement Against Wildlife Trafficking
This successful interception underscores DRI’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking through intelligence-led enforcement and close coordination with Customs authorities to prevent the illegal movement of wildlife into the country.