DRI Busts Illegal Alprazolam Factory In Andhra Pradesh Under Operation 'White Hammer'; Drugs Worth ₹47 Crore Seized, 2 Arrested

DRI officials seize Alprazolam, chemicals and industrial equipment during Operation White Hammer raid on an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: In a significant crackdown on the illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, in Kondapalli Industrial Development Area, District NTR, Andhra Pradesh.

An intelligence-driven and well-coordinated operation codenamed “Operation White Hammer”, carried out on March 11–12, 2026, revealed a full-fledged industrial setup for the production of Alprazolam operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit.

Large-scale seizure during raids

Searches at the premises resulted in the seizure of 237 kg of Alprazolam having an estimated market value of Rs 47 crore, along with over 800 kg of key raw materials, 2,860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment such as reactors, driers and a centrifuge, demonstrating an organised, large-scale clandestine manufacturing facility.

Two accused arrested

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operation was orchestrated by a chemist with over 20 years’ experience in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, in collusion with his associate who arranged raw materials and distribution in Hyderabad.

The accused had rented the factory premises for clandestinely manufacturing Alprazolam. Both masterminds have been arrested.

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Part of wider anti-drug crackdown

During the current financial year, the DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations, reaffirming its firm commitment to the Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to safeguarding society and people from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

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