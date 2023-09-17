DRI Arrests Nigerian Drug Mastermind In Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Representative Image |

Thane: In a major success in busting of drug syndicates operating in the country, DRI officers nabbed one Nigerian national who is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate from New Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

DRI had earlier seized 500 grams of Cocaine on 28.06.2023 from courier terminal and arrested 2 individuals during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from Nalasopara area of Mumbai Maharashtra. On sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and forensic analysis of digital devices, the officers identified the mastermind of the drug syndicate who was operating from New Delhi.

Accused Held By DRI Officials After Laying A Trap

After sustained efforts of a couple of months, the officers managed to zero in on the exact location of the accused. Thereafter, the DRI team laid a trap and nabbed this mastermind from Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi. Subsequently,he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and produced before the court on 16.9.2023. The Mastermind has been given DRI custody for further interrogation.

This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of Drugs.

