DRDO to set up 7 medical oxygen plants in Odisha

Bhubaneswar

To ensure availability of medical oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has decided to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.

The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, he said.