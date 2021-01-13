DRDO develops India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI, capable of firing at 100 metres range

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI.
The pistol, developed by the DRDO with the help of the Indian Army, has been specially designed to replace the erstwhile 9mm pistols in the defence forces.
The DRDO on Wednesday (January 13) displayed the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI at the Indian Army's innovation display event.
"India’s first indigenous machine pistol ASMI developed jointly by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Army displayed today at the Army’s innovation display event. The gun would be offered to replace the 9mm pistols in the defence forces," news agency ANI reported.
According to a statement issued by the DRDO, these machine pistols are in the class of the Uzi series guns of Israel. They are capable of firing at a distance of 100 meters.
The machine pistol prototype, developed by the DRDO, has fired more than 300 rounds in the last four months of its development.
On being displayed today at the Indian Army's Innovation Demonstration programme, it is believed that the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI will soon be handed over to the Indian Army for use.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)