DRDO develops India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI, capable of firing at 100 metres range

"India’s first indigenous machine pistol ASMI developed jointly by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Army displayed today at the Army’s innovation display event. The gun would be offered to replace the 9mm pistols in the defence forces," news agency ANI reported.