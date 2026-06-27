 'Dragged On Road, Brutally Thrashed': BSF Jawan Assaults Elderly Father Over Land Dispute In Kanpur - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Dragged On Road, Brutally Thrashed': BSF Jawan Assaults Elderly Father Over Land Dispute In Kanpur - VIDEO

'Dragged On Road, Brutally Thrashed': BSF Jawan Assaults Elderly Father Over Land Dispute In Kanpur - VIDEO

A viral video from Kanpur allegedly shows a BSF jawan assaulting and dragging his elderly father on a road. The victim claimed his son was pressuring him to transfer land in his name and feared for his life. Police have launched an investigation and said further action will follow after the probe

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
'Dragged On Road, Brutally Thrashed': BSF Jawan Assaults Elderly Father Over Land Dispute In Kanpur - VIDEO

Kanpur: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has reportedly been accused of brutally assaulting his elderly father in the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The incident is said to have taken place near the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway.

The viral video shows the BSF jawan has a stick in his hand, which he drops on the ground before dragging the elderly man on the road by his legs. The young man can also be seen thrashing the elderly man. Soon, a woman tries and intervenes to stop the assault. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

The BSF jawan has been identified as Sarvesh, who was on leave and had come home. He was pressuring his father to transfer land in his name.

Father alleges threat to life

The victim, identified as a retired Home Guard commander, has expressed fear of a threat to his life from his son.

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Police lauch investigation

Police are currently investigating the authenticity of the viral video, statements from both parties and aspects related to the land dispute. Officials say further action will be taken in the case after the investigation is complete.

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