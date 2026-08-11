'Don't Want Focus To Shift From Devendra Mahato': Abhijeet Dipke On Ranchi Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said his party’s team is already present in Ranchi and working to strengthen the ongoing protest led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto.

Asked whether he would personally join the protest in Ranchi, Dipke said there was currently no need for him to shift the focus away from Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike over the demands of Jharkhand’s students.

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“Our team has already gone there, and our people are continuously working to strengthen the movement,” Dipke said. He stressed that the key issue was whether people were standing with Mahto in his fight, adding that the CJP was supporting him “wholeheartedly”.

Dipke also said he remained in regular contact with students in Jharkhand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipke took to X to express solidarity with Mahto and wish him a speedy recovery. Calling Mahto the “voice and inspiration of Jharkhand's youth”, Dipke said the CJP stood firmly behind him and praised his courage and determination.

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Dipke had also spoken to Mahto late Monday night to enquire about his health and assure him of his support. Mahto has been on hunger strike for around 10 days, according to Dipke.

The protest in Ranchi, led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, has entered its second week, with demonstrators pressing for their demands concerning jobs and recruitment in Jharkhand.

The students have been demanding a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's JPSC-JSSC recruitment exams, along with reforms to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process.