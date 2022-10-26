e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

In telephonic talks, Sergei Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible "provocations through use of 'dirty bomb'", the defence ministry said

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

In telephonic talks, Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible "provocations through use of 'dirty bomb'", the defence ministry said.

Read Also
Russia warns of Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ provocation as fears of escalation, false flag attacks...
article-image

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian defence minister amid escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict," the ministry said.

"He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," it said.

It said the two ministers also discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukranian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of fresh wave hostilities.

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Robbing a man to celebrate birthday lands three in police net

Delhi: Robbing a man to celebrate birthday lands three in police net

Assam: 3 linked with opening of controversial 'Miya Museum' detained in connection with terror...

Assam: 3 linked with opening of controversial 'Miya Museum' detained in connection with terror...

Mumbai: Top financial services CMO booked for sexual harassment

Mumbai: Top financial services CMO booked for sexual harassment

'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

Telangana: Father hacks 15-year-old daughter to death over her affair with boy

Telangana: Father hacks 15-year-old daughter to death over her affair with boy