 ‘Don’t Know About Talks Between High Command & Leaders’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Change In CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Don’t Know About Talks Between High Command & Leaders’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Change In CM

‘Don’t Know About Talks Between High Command & Leaders’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Change In CM

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he is unaware of any talks with the Congress high command over a change in the Chief Minister’s post. Amid internal rumblings, he asserted he would not damage the party. Meanwhile, BJP’s R. Ashoka alleged MLAs loyal to Shivakumar were being monitored, a charge CM Siddaramaiah denied.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar |

Bengaluru: Amid a divide in the Congress over a change in the CM post, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he is not aware of the talks taking place between the leaders and the party's top leadership.

"Some people are speaking about Dalit CM. I know who is speaking what, I don’t want to speak anything now, it can only be done after the CM chair is vacant. Being the president of the party, I don’t want my govt damaged by me...I don’t want to damage the party or hurt the party...I don’t know about talks between high command and leaders about anything," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further said, "On the 10th, I have called a dinner meeting of MLCs and MLAs..."

Read Also
War Of Words Returns In Karnataka Congress After DK Shivakumar’s High-Level Delhi Meetings
article-image

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deploying state intelligence agencies to monitor legislators believed to be loyal to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

FPJ Shorts
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs

BJP Claims CM Spying On DK Shivakumar

Ashoka alleged that a special team, headed by a senior police officer, had been tasked with tracking the movements, meetings and even phone conversations of certain Congress MLAs. He claimed that this “invisible SIT” was operating without formal orders and was aimed at identifying lawmakers backing Shivakumar amid an internal power tussle within the ruling party.

“Now, just like how Kumaraswamy used to form SITs against different opposition leaders, a SIT has been set up against them too. It is an invisible SIT. Without any formal order, they are monitoring who goes where, who meets whom, and what conversations are happening over the phone. You can call this phone tapping too,” he alleged.

CM Denies Claims

However, Siddaramaiah, in a strong‑worded response, denied the phone‑tapping allegations, calling them a "frustrated statement from restless souls."

Follow us on