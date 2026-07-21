'Don't Drag Us Into It': Delhi HC Declines Urgent Hearing Of Plea Alleging Use Of Force During CJP's March; Matter To Be Heard On Wednesday

Delhi HC | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to urgently list a petition concerning the Delhi Police's use of "excessive force" against students who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament on Monday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said, "Don't drag the court into all this." The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

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Petition seeks urgent hearing

The petitioner mentioned the plea before the bench for an urgent hearing, stating that Delhi Police personnel used "excessive force" on the protesters, NDTV reported.

Earlier on Monday, thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Allegations over police action

CJP has accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, was manhandled.

On the other hand, in a statement, Delhi Police said protesters displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent" behaviour during the protest. It added that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, protesters refused to disperse and violated prohibitory orders, reported NDTV.

Leaders visit injured protesters

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and met people who were injured during the police action following the CJP protest march on Monday.

During his visit, Nadda also held a meeting with doctors to review the condition of the injured and the medical care being provided to them.

Besides, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the AAP national convenor met with the injured protesters at RML Hospital.