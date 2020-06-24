'Donald Trump would not be happy...': After Kim Jong fiasco, now protesters in Kolkata confuse China with US

Protesters in West Bengal seem to be determined to prove that fact-checking is a concept they are yet to come across. After calling Kim Jong the leader of China, they have now used an American flag to call for a boycott of China.

Last week, there had been a violent altercation at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that had left 20 Indian Army officials dead and others injured. Since then, protests have broken out across the country, calling for a boycott of Chinese goods and services. In the recent past effigies of Xi jinping have been burnt, as well as presumably Chinese origin goods, and there have also been demonstrations and marches.

And while we're glad that the recent protest had a photo of the right leader, the glaring topographical mix up is hard to overlook. The photo in question had been shot by Sumit Sanyal for Getty Images.