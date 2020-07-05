Donald Trump goes gaga, tells PM Modi: America loves India

President Donald Trump is seldom effusive in his praise of others; most of it is generally reserved for himself.

So, when he said that America loves India, as he thanked PM Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States, Trump was bending backwards to acknowledge the new equations with India, in which New Delhi is largely calling the shots.

PM Modi, in turn, couched his greetings in diplomatese and reiterated that as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

Responding to the greetings from the prime minister, Trump said in a tweet: “Thank you my friend. America loves India!”

The Embassy of India in Washington lost no time in retweeting the conversation between the two leaders on its official Twitter handle.

Several people from both the countries also welcomed the Twitter exchange between Trump and Modi on the social media.

“The world is witnessing the unbelievable bond and love between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi - America and India, the two largest democracies of the world,” said Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee.

“America is blessed to have you Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India as our valued friend. America and India -- the two largest democracies in the world! God's blessings as you lead India,” popular African-American singer Mary Millben tweeted. “Kudus to both leaders for cementing such a solid relationship, which can weather any storm,” she added.