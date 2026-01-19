Doctor Runs Scorpio Over Swiggy Agent In Gurugram’s Sector 93, Arrested - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@HateDetectors

Gurugaram: A shocking incident has come to light from Gurugram’s Sector 93. On Sunday night, a man allegedly ran his Scorpio over a Swiggy delivery agent. The accused has reportedly been arrested. The injured delivery agent has been identified as Tinku Panwar, who was admitted to a civil hospital in Gurugram.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Yadav, an Ayurveda doctor posted at a primary health centre in Daulatabad. His black Scorpio has also been seized by the authorities. CCTV footage of the incident has surafced.

The footage shows the car taking a right turn and hitting the bike parked under a tree, injuring the Swiggy delivery agent.



According to the police, there is a Swiggy warehouse on the same street. the accused was allegedly annoyed by the constant presence of delivery agents crowding the street near the warehouse.

Reportedly, this is why he hit the delivery agent with his car and, when the victim protested, repeatedly ran him over with his SUV.

Reportedly, when other delivery agents protested, the Scorpio driver became angry, reversed the vehicle and attempted to run over agents standing on the roadside, crushing bikes in its wake.

The driver then fled the scene. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.