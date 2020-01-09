'Do not share your personal details with anyone': Mamata during anti-CAA protest in West Bengal

Asserting that violence in any form was not acceptable during protests and demonstrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said political parties and leaders should behave in a more responsible way.

Dubbing the National Population Register (NPR) updation process as "a prelude to pan-India NRC" implementation, Banerjee asked people not to share personal details with anyone.

"I didn’t not give anyone the right to take away my identity. We are all Indians," she said.

Banerjee also requested to not share their personal details with anyone.

"We were the first ones to raise voice against the citizenship act, NRC and the NPR. This time, the NPR form has sought six new personal details."

"If someone comes to your place and seeks details, just decline their request," Banerjee said, while addressing an anti-CAA protest march at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

"I will not allow anyone to leave Bengal. I will not allow NRC. Let us take an oath; we are all citizens, our motto is not to let anyone to leave the State or country. We will live in peace. We all are citizens. Let us all protest.”

She, however, stressed that she did not support the violence or clash that had been reported from various parts of the state during anti-citizenship bill protests.

Referring to the reports of arson and vandalisation in the state during Wednesday's trade union strike, she said "Many places bombs on railway tracks, torched buses and trams and stopped ambulances. They have no right to do it. It should be a peaceful protest. Only peaceful protests where everyone is united will be successful. We will take everyone with us. It is then a fight for common people."

(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)